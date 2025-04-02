货币 / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
84.36 USD 0.38 (0.45%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DOX汇率已更改0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点84.00和高点84.90进行交易。
关注Amdocs Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOX新闻
- Optimum selects Amdocs for AI-powered billing transformation
- Why Amdocs (DOX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Amdocs: In-Line Q3 Supports A Hold (NASDAQ:DOX)
- CSG Systems stock price target raised to $70 from $66 at Stifel
- Amdocs Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Amdocs Q3 2025 sees revenue growth amid EPS miss
- Amdocs Q3 2025 presentation: Operating margin jumps 280 bps as cloud strategy advances
- Amdocs (DOX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Amdocs earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fair Isaac (FICO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FLPKX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- From Generic to Verticalized: Amdocs Unveils a Standard for Skilled, Trustworthy Telco-Grade AI Agents
- DTW 2025: Amdocs Unveils MVNO&GO: A SaaS Platform to Accelerate Digital Connectivity for MVNOs
- PLDT and Smart Complete Significant Milestone in Cloud Modernization Project with Amdocs and Expand Engagement to Include Data Platforms Upgrade and Migration
- Amdocs shares fall as revenue outlook disappoints
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- Goldman Sachs sees some safe-harbor stocks in trade-war storm
日范围
84.00 84.90
年范围
78.61 95.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 83.98
- 开盘价
- 84.32
- 卖价
- 84.36
- 买价
- 84.66
- 最低价
- 84.00
- 最高价
- 84.90
- 交易量
- 232
- 日变化
- 0.45%
- 月变化
- -0.69%
- 6个月变化
- -7.63%
- 年变化
- -3.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值