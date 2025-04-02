통화 / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
83.79 USD 0.70 (0.83%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DOX 환율이 오늘 -0.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 83.48이고 고가는 84.95이었습니다.
Amdocs Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DOX News
일일 변동 비율
83.48 84.95
년간 변동
78.61 95.40
- 이전 종가
- 84.49
- 시가
- 84.95
- Bid
- 83.79
- Ask
- 84.09
- 저가
- 83.48
- 고가
- 84.95
- 볼륨
- 1.866 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.83%
- 월 변동
- -1.37%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.26%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.99%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K