DOMO: Domo Inc - Class B

17.35 USD 0.20 (1.17%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do DOMO para hoje mudou para 1.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.29 e o mais alto foi 17.56.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Domo Inc - Class B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
17.29 17.56
Faixa anual
6.01 17.88
Fechamento anterior
17.15
Open
17.49
Bid
17.35
Ask
17.65
Low
17.29
High
17.56
Volume
330
Mudança diária
1.17%
Mudança mensal
22.36%
Mudança de 6 meses
124.45%
Mudança anual
130.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh