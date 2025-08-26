通貨 / DOMO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DOMO: Domo Inc - Class B
17.75 USD 0.60 (3.50%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DOMOの今日の為替レートは、3.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.29の安値と17.90の高値で取引されました。
Domo Inc - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOMO News
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging MongoDB (MDB) This Year?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Domo (DOMO) is a Great Choice
- Citizens stock price target maintained at $20 by JMP, cites strong leads
- Domo: Flatlined Growth Is A Major Red Flag (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- 5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Domo Reports First NonGAAP Profit
- Why Domo Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Domo stock price target raised to $20 by Cantor Fitzgerald on partnerships
- Cooper Companies Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins NetApp, Urban Outfitters, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Domo stock falls 13% despite earnings beat as JMP reiterates bullish view
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on Domo stock with Neutral rating
- Domo earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Why Domo Stock Crushed the Market Again Today
- Earnings call transcript: Domo Q2 2025 sees stock surge on positive EPS
- Domo Posts 8% Margin Gain in Fiscal Q2
- Domo stock rises after strengthening AWS partnership for AI solutions
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Domo signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS
- Why Domo Stock Rocketed More Than 16% Higher Today
- Crude Oil Down 2%; US Durable Goods Orders Decline In July - Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Semtech Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nio, Heico, Bank of Nova Scotia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
1日のレンジ
17.29 17.90
1年のレンジ
6.01 17.90
- 以前の終値
- 17.15
- 始値
- 17.49
- 買値
- 17.75
- 買値
- 18.05
- 安値
- 17.29
- 高値
- 17.90
- 出来高
- 1.524 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 25.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 129.62%
- 1年の変化
- 136.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K