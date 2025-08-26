クォートセクション
通貨 / DOMO
DOMO: Domo Inc - Class B

17.75 USD 0.60 (3.50%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DOMOの今日の為替レートは、3.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.29の安値と17.90の高値で取引されました。

Domo Inc - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.29 17.90
1年のレンジ
6.01 17.90
以前の終値
17.15
始値
17.49
買値
17.75
買値
18.05
安値
17.29
高値
17.90
出来高
1.524 K
1日の変化
3.50%
1ヶ月の変化
25.18%
6ヶ月の変化
129.62%
1年の変化
136.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K