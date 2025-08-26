QuotazioniSezioni
DOMO: Domo Inc - Class B

18.06 USD 0.31 (1.75%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DOMO ha avuto una variazione del 1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.59 e ad un massimo di 18.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Domo Inc - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.59 18.08
Intervallo Annuale
6.01 18.08
Chiusura Precedente
17.75
Apertura
17.81
Bid
18.06
Ask
18.36
Minimo
17.59
Massimo
18.08
Volume
2.282 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.75%
Variazione Mensile
27.36%
Variazione Semestrale
133.64%
Variazione Annuale
140.16%
