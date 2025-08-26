Valute / DOMO
DOMO: Domo Inc - Class B
18.06 USD 0.31 (1.75%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DOMO ha avuto una variazione del 1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.59 e ad un massimo di 18.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Domo Inc - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.59 18.08
Intervallo Annuale
6.01 18.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.75
- Apertura
- 17.81
- Bid
- 18.06
- Ask
- 18.36
- Minimo
- 17.59
- Massimo
- 18.08
- Volume
- 2.282 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- 27.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 133.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 140.16%
20 settembre, sabato