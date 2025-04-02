Moedas / DIVO
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.19 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DIVO para hoje mudou para 0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.05 e o mais alto foi 44.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DIVO Notícias
Faixa diária
44.05 44.30
Faixa anual
36.20 44.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.13
- Open
- 44.13
- Bid
- 44.19
- Ask
- 44.49
- Low
- 44.05
- High
- 44.30
- Volume
- 738
- Mudança diária
- 0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.08%
- Mudança anual
- 7.44%
