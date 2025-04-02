クォートセクション
通貨 / DIVO
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

44.19 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DIVOの今日の為替レートは、0.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.05の安値と44.30の高値で取引されました。

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

DIVO News

1日のレンジ
44.05 44.30
1年のレンジ
36.20 44.30
以前の終値
44.13
始値
44.13
買値
44.19
買値
44.49
安値
44.05
高値
44.30
出来高
738
1日の変化
0.14%
1ヶ月の変化
1.73%
6ヶ月の変化
9.08%
1年の変化
7.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K