通貨 / DIVO
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.19 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DIVOの今日の為替レートは、0.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.05の安値と44.30の高値で取引されました。
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
44.05 44.30
1年のレンジ
36.20 44.30
- 以前の終値
- 44.13
- 始値
- 44.13
- 買値
- 44.19
- 買値
- 44.49
- 安値
- 44.05
- 高値
- 44.30
- 出来高
- 738
- 1日の変化
- 0.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.08%
- 1年の変化
- 7.44%
