통화 / DIVO
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.40 USD 0.21 (0.48%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DIVO 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.21이고 고가는 44.47이었습니다.
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
44.21 44.47
년간 변동
36.20 44.47
- 이전 종가
- 44.19
- 시가
- 44.36
- Bid
- 44.40
- Ask
- 44.70
- 저가
- 44.21
- 고가
- 44.47
- 볼륨
- 635
- 일일 변동
- 0.48%
- 월 변동
- 2.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.95%
20 9월, 토요일