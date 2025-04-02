货币 / DIVO
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.40 USD 0.21 (0.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DIVO汇率已更改0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点44.21和高点44.47进行交易。
关注Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DIVO新闻
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- DGRO Vs. DIVO: You Don't Need To Sell Call Options To Get Income Growth
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- Undercovered Dozen: Precigen, ONEOK, Bitmine And More
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- DIVO: Divest From This Expensive ETF, It's Not Worth The Price, Sell (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- The Near-Perfect 7% Income Portfolio: My Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- ACIO: Sophisticated Buy-Write ETF Lagging Some Competitors (BATS:ACIO)
- OVL: Put Spread ETF Reaching Its Objective, Yet Unconvincing (BATS:OVL)
- These ETFs will give you high income — but you need to learn about their strategies first
- KHPI: New Buy-Write ETF With A Good Start But High Fees (BATS:KHPI)
- When You Should (And Shouldn't) Buy DIVO Instead Of SCHD (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- DIVO Gets Everything Right (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- FIAX Has An Attractive Yield, But Still Has To Prove Itself
- PBP: The Original Covered Call ETF Shows Us Why They Are All Risky (BATS:PBP)
- RDVI: A Dividend ETF That Uses Options To Get Ahead (BATS:RDVI)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Kraken Robotics, Honeywell, Blue Owl Capital And More
- DIVO: The Covered Call ETF I Dislike The Least Still Beats SCHD
- DIVO: Looking Under The Hood Of A Popular Dividend-Option ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- INCE ETF: Hidden Option Income ETF Lagging Peers (NYSEARCA:INCE)
- BALI: Buy-Write ETF Outperforming Its Peers (BATS:BALI)
- VSDA ETF: A Hidden Gem For Dividend Growth Alpha (NASDAQ:VSDA)
- The 50/50 Dividend Strategy: One Of My Favorite Ways To Build Wealth
- LVHI: Global Exposure That Delivers Less Volatility
日范围
44.21 44.47
年范围
36.20 44.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 44.19
- 开盘价
- 44.36
- 卖价
- 44.40
- 买价
- 44.70
- 最低价
- 44.21
- 最高价
- 44.47
- 交易量
- 635
- 日变化
- 0.48%
- 月变化
- 2.21%
- 6个月变化
- 9.60%
- 年变化
- 7.95%
21 九月, 星期日