DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

44.40 USD 0.21 (0.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日DIVO汇率已更改0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点44.21和高点44.47进行交易。

关注Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
44.21 44.47
年范围
36.20 44.47
前一天收盘价
44.19
开盘价
44.36
卖价
44.40
买价
44.70
最低价
44.21
最高价
44.47
交易量
635
日变化
0.48%
月变化
2.21%
6个月变化
9.60%
年变化
7.95%
21 九月, 星期日