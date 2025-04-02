Währungen / DIVO
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.37 USD 0.18 (0.41%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DIVO hat sich für heute um 0.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 44.39 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DIVO News
Tagesspanne
44.21 44.39
Jahresspanne
36.20 44.39
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 44.19
- Eröffnung
- 44.36
- Bid
- 44.37
- Ask
- 44.67
- Tief
- 44.21
- Hoch
- 44.39
- Volumen
- 456
- Tagesänderung
- 0.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.14%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.53%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.88%
