DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

44.37 USD 0.18 (0.41%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DIVO hat sich für heute um 0.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 44.39 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
44.21 44.39
Jahresspanne
36.20 44.39
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
44.19
Eröffnung
44.36
Bid
44.37
Ask
44.67
Tief
44.21
Hoch
44.39
Volumen
456
Tagesänderung
0.41%
Monatsänderung
2.14%
6-Monatsänderung
9.53%
Jahresänderung
7.88%
