Currencies / DIVO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.40 USD 0.21 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DIVO exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.21 and at a high of 44.47.
Follow Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIVO News
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- DGRO Vs. DIVO: You Don't Need To Sell Call Options To Get Income Growth
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- Undercovered Dozen: Precigen, ONEOK, Bitmine And More
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- DIVO: Divest From This Expensive ETF, It's Not Worth The Price, Sell (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- The Near-Perfect 7% Income Portfolio: My Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- ACIO: Sophisticated Buy-Write ETF Lagging Some Competitors (BATS:ACIO)
- OVL: Put Spread ETF Reaching Its Objective, Yet Unconvincing (BATS:OVL)
- These ETFs will give you high income — but you need to learn about their strategies first
- KHPI: New Buy-Write ETF With A Good Start But High Fees (BATS:KHPI)
- When You Should (And Shouldn't) Buy DIVO Instead Of SCHD (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- DIVO Gets Everything Right (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- FIAX Has An Attractive Yield, But Still Has To Prove Itself
- PBP: The Original Covered Call ETF Shows Us Why They Are All Risky (BATS:PBP)
- RDVI: A Dividend ETF That Uses Options To Get Ahead (BATS:RDVI)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Kraken Robotics, Honeywell, Blue Owl Capital And More
- DIVO: The Covered Call ETF I Dislike The Least Still Beats SCHD
- DIVO: Looking Under The Hood Of A Popular Dividend-Option ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- INCE ETF: Hidden Option Income ETF Lagging Peers (NYSEARCA:INCE)
- BALI: Buy-Write ETF Outperforming Its Peers (BATS:BALI)
- VSDA ETF: A Hidden Gem For Dividend Growth Alpha (NASDAQ:VSDA)
- The 50/50 Dividend Strategy: One Of My Favorite Ways To Build Wealth
- LVHI: Global Exposure That Delivers Less Volatility
Daily Range
44.21 44.47
Year Range
36.20 44.47
- Previous Close
- 44.19
- Open
- 44.36
- Bid
- 44.40
- Ask
- 44.70
- Low
- 44.21
- High
- 44.47
- Volume
- 635
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.60%
- Year Change
- 7.95%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K