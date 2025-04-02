Divisas / DIVO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.13 USD 0.26 (0.59%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DIVO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.59%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 43.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 44.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIVO News
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- DGRO Vs. DIVO: You Don't Need To Sell Call Options To Get Income Growth
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- Undercovered Dozen: Precigen, ONEOK, Bitmine And More
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- DIVO: Divest From This Expensive ETF, It's Not Worth The Price, Sell (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- The Near-Perfect 7% Income Portfolio: My Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- ACIO: Sophisticated Buy-Write ETF Lagging Some Competitors (BATS:ACIO)
- OVL: Put Spread ETF Reaching Its Objective, Yet Unconvincing (BATS:OVL)
- These ETFs will give you high income — but you need to learn about their strategies first
- KHPI: New Buy-Write ETF With A Good Start But High Fees (BATS:KHPI)
- When You Should (And Shouldn't) Buy DIVO Instead Of SCHD (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- DIVO Gets Everything Right (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- FIAX Has An Attractive Yield, But Still Has To Prove Itself
- PBP: The Original Covered Call ETF Shows Us Why They Are All Risky (BATS:PBP)
- RDVI: A Dividend ETF That Uses Options To Get Ahead (BATS:RDVI)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Kraken Robotics, Honeywell, Blue Owl Capital And More
- DIVO: The Covered Call ETF I Dislike The Least Still Beats SCHD
- DIVO: Looking Under The Hood Of A Popular Dividend-Option ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- INCE ETF: Hidden Option Income ETF Lagging Peers (NYSEARCA:INCE)
- BALI: Buy-Write ETF Outperforming Its Peers (BATS:BALI)
- VSDA ETF: A Hidden Gem For Dividend Growth Alpha (NASDAQ:VSDA)
- The 50/50 Dividend Strategy: One Of My Favorite Ways To Build Wealth
- LVHI: Global Exposure That Delivers Less Volatility
Rango diario
43.92 44.27
Rango anual
36.20 44.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 43.87
- Open
- 43.94
- Bid
- 44.13
- Ask
- 44.43
- Low
- 43.92
- High
- 44.27
- Volumen
- 591
- Cambio diario
- 0.59%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.59%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.94%
- Cambio anual
- 7.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B