DIVO: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
44.40 USD 0.21 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DIVO ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.21 e ad un massimo di 44.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIVO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.21 44.47
Intervallo Annuale
36.20 44.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.19
- Apertura
- 44.36
- Bid
- 44.40
- Ask
- 44.70
- Minimo
- 44.21
- Massimo
- 44.47
- Volume
- 635
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.95%
21 settembre, domenica