Moedas / DFIN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DFIN: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
53.50 USD 0.09 (0.17%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DFIN para hoje mudou para 0.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.47 e o mais alto foi 54.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFIN Notícias
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Donnelley Financial Solutions earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- Donnelley Financial price target raised to $74 from $64 at DA Davidson
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
- Rich Sparkle Stock: An IPO That Grows As Others Go Public (Pending:ANPA)
- Donnelley Financial Solutions: Sitting This One Out On Heightened Risks (NYSE:DFIN)
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- US, Russia Begin Ukrainian Peace Talks, Intel Shares Surge: What's Driving Markets Tuesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Donnelley: Valuation Reflects Skepticism, DFIN Is Undervalued (DFIN)
Faixa diária
53.47 54.05
Faixa anual
37.82 69.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.41
- Open
- 53.73
- Bid
- 53.50
- Ask
- 53.80
- Low
- 53.47
- High
- 54.05
- Volume
- 144
- Mudança diária
- 0.17%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.65%
- Mudança anual
- -18.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh