DDS: Dillard's Inc
600.77 USD 5.51 (0.93%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DDS para hoje mudou para 0.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 592.65 e o mais alto foi 607.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dillard's Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
592.65 607.11
Faixa anual
282.24 607.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 595.26
- Open
- 596.39
- Bid
- 600.77
- Ask
- 601.07
- Low
- 592.65
- High
- 607.11
- Volume
- 69
- Mudança diária
- 0.93%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.85%
- Mudança anual
- 58.24%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh