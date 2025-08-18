KurseKategorien
Währungen / DDS
DDS: Dillard's Inc

601.14 USD 0.37 (0.06%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DDS hat sich für heute um 0.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 599.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 610.00 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dillard's Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
599.01 610.00
Jahresspanne
282.24 610.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
600.77
Eröffnung
604.26
Bid
601.14
Ask
601.44
Tief
599.01
Hoch
610.00
Volumen
26
Tagesänderung
0.06%
Monatsänderung
13.91%
6-Monatsänderung
63.95%
Jahresänderung
58.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K