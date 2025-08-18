Währungen / DDS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
DDS: Dillard's Inc
601.14 USD 0.37 (0.06%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DDS hat sich für heute um 0.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 599.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 610.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dillard's Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DDS News
- Dillard's Stock Soars to 52-Week High: Should Investors Buy Now?
- Opinion: Low-cost index funds are best for investors, right? Not so fast.
- Dillard’s-Aktie erreicht Allzeithoch von 581,66 US-Dollar
- Dillards stock hits all-time high at 581.66 USD
- Here's Why Dillard's (DDS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) This Year?
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Dillards stock hits all-time high at 553.19 USD
- Investors are turning to this neglected part of the stock market. And it’s still cheap.
- This old-school retailer doesn’t do earnings calls, and its stock has still beaten Nvidia’s
- Williams-Sonoma Expands Rejuvenation Brand With Nashville Opening
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Dillards stock hits all-time high at 534.34 USD
- Dillard's (DDS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Estee Lauder Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down 12% Y/Y
- Is The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Dillard's (DDS) Is Up 9.47% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Zacks.com featured highlights The New York Times, Dillard's, Newmont and Frontdoor
- Dillard’s Stock: Rating Upgrade As There Are Positive Green Shoots (NYSE:DDS)
- Dillard's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Store Sales Rise 1%
- Add These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns
Tagesspanne
599.01 610.00
Jahresspanne
282.24 610.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 600.77
- Eröffnung
- 604.26
- Bid
- 601.14
- Ask
- 601.44
- Tief
- 599.01
- Hoch
- 610.00
- Volumen
- 26
- Tagesänderung
- 0.06%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 63.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 58.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K