货币 / DDS
DDS: Dillard's Inc
595.26 USD 1.08 (0.18%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DDS汇率已更改-0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点591.98和高点606.74进行交易。
关注Dillard's Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DDS新闻
日范围
591.98 606.74
年范围
282.24 606.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 596.34
- 开盘价
- 596.11
- 卖价
- 595.26
- 买价
- 595.56
- 最低价
- 591.98
- 最高价
- 606.74
- 交易量
- 17
- 日变化
- -0.18%
- 月变化
- 12.80%
- 6个月变化
- 62.35%
- 年变化
- 56.79%
