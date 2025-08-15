Currencies / DDS
DDS: Dillard's Inc
596.34 USD 8.43 (1.43%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DDS exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 576.87 and at a high of 596.49.
Follow Dillard's Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
576.87 596.49
Year Range
282.24 596.49
- Previous Close
- 587.91
- Open
- 586.68
- Bid
- 596.34
- Ask
- 596.64
- Low
- 576.87
- High
- 596.49
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- 13.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.64%
- Year Change
- 57.07%
