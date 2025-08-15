QuotesSections
DDS: Dillard's Inc

596.34 USD 8.43 (1.43%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DDS exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 576.87 and at a high of 596.49.

Daily Range
576.87 596.49
Year Range
282.24 596.49
Previous Close
587.91
Open
586.68
Bid
596.34
Ask
596.64
Low
576.87
High
596.49
Volume
89
Daily Change
1.43%
Month Change
13.00%
6 Months Change
62.64%
Year Change
57.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev