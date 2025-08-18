クォートセクション
通貨 / DDS
DDS: Dillard's Inc

600.77 USD 5.51 (0.93%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DDSの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり592.65の安値と607.11の高値で取引されました。

Dillard's Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
592.65 607.11
1年のレンジ
282.24 607.11
以前の終値
595.26
始値
596.39
買値
600.77
買値
601.07
安値
592.65
高値
607.11
出来高
69
1日の変化
0.93%
1ヶ月の変化
13.84%
6ヶ月の変化
63.85%
1年の変化
58.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K