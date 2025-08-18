通貨 / DDS
DDS: Dillard's Inc
600.77 USD 5.51 (0.93%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DDSの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり592.65の安値と607.11の高値で取引されました。
Dillard's Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
592.65 607.11
1年のレンジ
282.24 607.11
- 以前の終値
- 595.26
- 始値
- 596.39
- 買値
- 600.77
- 買値
- 601.07
- 安値
- 592.65
- 高値
- 607.11
- 出来高
- 69
- 1日の変化
- 0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.85%
- 1年の変化
- 58.24%
