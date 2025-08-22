Moedas / DCI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DCI: Donaldson Company Inc
80.66 USD 0.12 (0.15%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DCI para hoje mudou para -0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.17 e o mais alto foi 82.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Donaldson Company Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCI Notícias
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- Tetra Tech Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Donaldson at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why Donaldson (DCI) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- Stifel raises Donaldson Company stock price target to $84 from $69
- Donaldson Q4 Review: Weathering The Tariffs Well (NYSE:DCI)
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Donaldson Company beats Q4 2025 earnings expectations
- Donaldson Sets Q4 Sales and EPS Records
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Donaldson (DCI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Donaldson Comp Inc stock hits all-time high at 79.0 USD
- Donaldson (DCI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Donaldson earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Donaldson Q4 2025 slides: Record earnings and growth across all segments
- Donaldson Posts 5% Revenue Gain in Q4
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
Faixa diária
80.17 82.19
Faixa anual
57.46 83.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 80.78
- Open
- 81.21
- Bid
- 80.66
- Ask
- 80.96
- Low
- 80.17
- High
- 82.19
- Volume
- 915
- Mudança diária
- -0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.69%
- Mudança anual
- 9.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh