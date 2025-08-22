Currencies / DCI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DCI: Donaldson Company Inc
80.48 USD 0.60 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DCI exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.48 and at a high of 81.16.
Follow Donaldson Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCI News
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DNOW INC (DNOW) This Year?
- Tetra Tech Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Donaldson at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why Donaldson (DCI) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- Stifel raises Donaldson Company stock price target to $84 from $69
- Donaldson Q4 Review: Weathering The Tariffs Well (NYSE:DCI)
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Donaldson Company beats Q4 2025 earnings expectations
- Donaldson Sets Q4 Sales and EPS Records
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Donaldson (DCI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Donaldson Comp Inc stock hits all-time high at 79.0 USD
- Donaldson (DCI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Donaldson earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Donaldson Q4 2025 slides: Record earnings and growth across all segments
- Donaldson Posts 5% Revenue Gain in Q4
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
Daily Range
80.48 81.16
Year Range
57.46 83.31
- Previous Close
- 81.08
- Open
- 80.93
- Bid
- 80.48
- Ask
- 80.78
- Low
- 80.48
- High
- 81.16
- Volume
- 320
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.42%
- Year Change
- 9.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%