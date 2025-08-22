QuotazioniSezioni
DCI: Donaldson Company Inc

81.08 USD 0.65 (0.80%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.86 e ad un massimo di 81.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Donaldson Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
80.86 81.98
Intervallo Annuale
57.46 83.31
Chiusura Precedente
81.73
Apertura
81.98
Bid
81.08
Ask
81.38
Minimo
80.86
Massimo
81.98
Volume
990
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
2.24%
Variazione Semestrale
21.32%
Variazione Annuale
9.97%
20 settembre, sabato