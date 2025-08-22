Valute / DCI
DCI: Donaldson Company Inc
81.08 USD 0.65 (0.80%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.86 e ad un massimo di 81.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Donaldson Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.86 81.98
Intervallo Annuale
57.46 83.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.73
- Apertura
- 81.98
- Bid
- 81.08
- Ask
- 81.38
- Minimo
- 80.86
- Massimo
- 81.98
- Volume
- 990
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.97%
20 settembre, sabato