Moedas / CYTK
CYTK: Cytokinetics Incorporated
48.38 USD 0.82 (1.72%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CYTK para hoje mudou para 1.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.00 e o mais alto foi 48.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cytokinetics Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CYTK Notícias
- General Mills, Nvidia e FedEx caem no pré-mercado; Netflix e Baidu sobem
- General Mills, Nvidia and FedEx fall premarket; Netflix and Baidu rise
- Cytokinetics precifica oferta de notas conversíveis de US$ 650 milhões
- Cytokinetics prices $650 million convertible notes offering
- Cytokinetics planeja oferta de notas conversíveis de US$ 550 milhões
- Cytokinetics plans $550 million convertible notes offering
- Ações da Cytokinetics caem após anúncio de oferta de notas conversíveis de US$ 550 milhões
- Cytokinetics stock falls after announcing $550 million convertible notes offering
- Ações da BeiGene caem devido a preocupações com ordem executiva de Trump
- BeiGene stock falls on Trump EO concerns, RBC sees buying opportunity
- Cytokinetics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Aficamten’s Launch Strategy
- Cytokinetics stock maintains Buy rating at Jefferies following management update
- Cytokinetics Gains on Positive Late-Stage Cardiomyopathy Study Results
- Cytokinetics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on aficamten data
- Company News for Sep 3, 2025
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:CYTK)
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference
- Cytokinetics at Citi’s Biopharma Conference: Aficamten’s Promising Path
- Cytokinetics: Game-Changing Data Confirms Best-In-Class Potential (NASDAQ:CYTK)
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Exploring The Changing Treatment Paradigm Transcript
- Stifel raises Cytokinetics stock price target to $96 on bullish outlook
- Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stock Is Skyrocketing Tuesday: What's Driving The Action? - Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)
Faixa diária
48.00 48.71
Faixa anual
29.31 59.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 47.56
- Open
- 48.00
- Bid
- 48.38
- Ask
- 48.68
- Low
- 48.00
- High
- 48.71
- Volume
- 192
- Mudança diária
- 1.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.77%
- Mudança anual
- -7.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh