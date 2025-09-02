KurseKategorien
CYTK: Cytokinetics Incorporated

49.29 USD 1.73 (3.64%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CYTK hat sich für heute um 3.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 47.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 49.33 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cytokinetics Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
47.34 49.33
Jahresspanne
29.31 59.39
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
47.56
Eröffnung
48.00
Bid
49.29
Ask
49.59
Tief
47.34
Hoch
49.33
Volumen
6.577 K
Tagesänderung
3.64%
Monatsänderung
9.61%
6-Monatsänderung
19.99%
Jahresänderung
-6.01%
