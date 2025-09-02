Währungen / CYTK
CYTK: Cytokinetics Incorporated
49.29 USD 1.73 (3.64%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CYTK hat sich für heute um 3.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 47.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 49.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cytokinetics Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
47.34 49.33
Jahresspanne
29.31 59.39
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 47.56
- Eröffnung
- 48.00
- Bid
- 49.29
- Ask
- 49.59
- Tief
- 47.34
- Hoch
- 49.33
- Volumen
- 6.577 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.64%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.99%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.01%
