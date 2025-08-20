Currencies / CYTK
CYTK: Cytokinetics Incorporated
50.01 USD 0.57 (1.15%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CYTK exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.24 and at a high of 50.99.
Follow Cytokinetics Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
49.24 50.99
Year Range
29.31 59.39
- Previous Close
- 49.44
- Open
- 49.44
- Bid
- 50.01
- Ask
- 50.31
- Low
- 49.24
- High
- 50.99
- Volume
- 1.681 K
- Daily Change
- 1.15%
- Month Change
- 11.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.74%
- Year Change
- -4.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%