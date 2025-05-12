Moedas / CTMX
CTMX: CytomX Therapeutics Inc
1.93 USD 0.03 (1.53%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CTMX para hoje mudou para -1.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.93 e o mais alto foi 2.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CytomX Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.93 2.03
Faixa anual
0.40 3.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.96
- Open
- 2.01
- Bid
- 1.93
- Ask
- 2.23
- Low
- 1.93
- High
- 2.03
- Volume
- 2.214 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.53%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 196.92%
- Mudança anual
- 63.56%
