CTMX: CytomX Therapeutics Inc
1.98 USD 0.06 (2.94%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CTMX a changé de -2.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.96 et à un maximum de 2.03.
Suivez la dynamique CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CTMX Nouvelles
- Barclays initie la couverture de CytomX Therapeutics avec une recommandation Surpondérer
- Barclays initiates CytomX Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Barclays soutient la biotech avec de nouvelles recommandations sur les actions d’oncologie et d’immunologie
- Barclays backs biotech with fresh calls on oncology and immunology stocks
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd
- CytomX Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Pipeline Developments
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Intuit, Workday And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- CytomX stock falls after reporting patient death in Phase 1 trial
- CytomX Therapeutics reports safety update in CX-2051 Phase 1 study
- CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Oppenheimer initiates CytomX Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- CytomX Q2 2025 presentation slides: CX-2051 shows promising Phase 1 results in CRC
- Atomic Therapeutics at Jefferies Conference: Promising CRC Treatment
- CytomX stock soars to 52-week high, hits $2.66
- CytomX Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Market Cap Stock Movers: Tempus AI, Okta Slide on Wednesday
- Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Wednesday Trading Session
- Heico, Monro, Abercrombie & Fitch, Joby Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- CytomX begins trial of new melanoma treatment with Merck therapy
- This CytomX Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday - Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), CAE (NYSE:CAE)
- H.C. Wainwright raises CytomX stock to buy, target to $5.00
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 5/13/25 - TipRanks.com
- Nano-Cap CytomX Therapeutics Stock Surges On Heels Of Cancer Data Report - CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)
Range quotidien
1.96 2.03
Range Annuel
0.40 3.10
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.04
- Ouverture
- 2.03
- Bid
- 1.98
- Ask
- 2.28
- Plus Bas
- 1.96
- Plus Haut
- 2.03
- Volume
- 2.512 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.94%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 204.62%
- Changement Annuel
- 67.80%
20 septembre, samedi