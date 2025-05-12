Valute / CTMX
CTMX: CytomX Therapeutics Inc
1.98 USD 0.06 (2.94%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTMX ha avuto una variazione del -2.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.96 e ad un massimo di 2.03.
Segui le dinamiche di CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.96 2.03
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 3.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.04
- Apertura
- 2.03
- Bid
- 1.98
- Ask
- 2.28
- Minimo
- 1.96
- Massimo
- 2.03
- Volume
- 2.512 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 204.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 67.80%
21 settembre, domenica