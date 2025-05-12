QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CTMX
Tornare a Azioni

CTMX: CytomX Therapeutics Inc

1.98 USD 0.06 (2.94%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CTMX ha avuto una variazione del -2.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.96 e ad un massimo di 2.03.

Segui le dinamiche di CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CTMX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.96 2.03
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 3.10
Chiusura Precedente
2.04
Apertura
2.03
Bid
1.98
Ask
2.28
Minimo
1.96
Massimo
2.03
Volume
2.512 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.94%
Variazione Mensile
-1.98%
Variazione Semestrale
204.62%
Variazione Annuale
67.80%
21 settembre, domenica