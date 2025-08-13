Moedas / CSL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CSL: Carlisle Companies Incorporated
332.46 USD 1.70 (0.51%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CSL para hoje mudou para -0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 332.42 e o mais alto foi 336.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Carlisle Companies Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSL Notícias
- CSL da Austrália investirá até US$ 505 milhões na biotecnológica holandesa VarmX
- Australia’s CSL to invest up to $505 mln in Dutch biotech VarmX
- uniQure stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on promising Fabry data
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Carlisle Announces Share Repurchase Authorization for 7.5M Shares
- 2 Stocks I Expect To Likely Double Before The Market Does
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Carlisle (CSL) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- 3M's Consumer Unit Hurt by Weak Demand: What's the Road Ahead?
- The One Call That Could Define My Portfolio For The Next Decade
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Carlisle Gains From Business Strength & Buyouts Amid Headwinds
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.70%
- CSL shares slump on plans to spin off flu vaccine unit; FY25 profit rises
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- My 5% Rule: The Easiest Retirement Investing Strategy I'll Ever Share
- Carlisle Prices Senior Notes Offering Worth $1B in Aggregate
- Carlisle prices $1 billion in notes due 2035 and 2040
- 3M Company Rises 22.3% YTD: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
- MKL Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pan American Silver, Carlisle Companies and DHT
Faixa diária
332.42 336.62
Faixa anual
311.41 481.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 334.16
- Open
- 336.41
- Bid
- 332.46
- Ask
- 332.76
- Low
- 332.42
- High
- 336.62
- Volume
- 37
- Mudança diária
- -0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -11.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.71%
- Mudança anual
- -26.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh