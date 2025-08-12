Währungen / CSL
CSL: Carlisle Companies Incorporated
331.59 USD 2.57 (0.77%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CSL hat sich für heute um -0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 330.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 336.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Carlisle Companies Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CSL News
Tagesspanne
330.78 336.62
Jahresspanne
311.41 481.26
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 334.16
- Eröffnung
- 336.41
- Bid
- 331.59
- Ask
- 331.89
- Tief
- 330.78
- Hoch
- 336.62
- Volumen
- 741
- Tagesänderung
- -0.77%
- Monatsänderung
- -11.97%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.97%
- Jahresänderung
- -26.38%
