CSL: Carlisle Companies Incorporated
340.92 USD 14.88 (4.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSL exchange rate has changed by -4.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 338.91 and at a high of 361.83.
Follow Carlisle Companies Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CSL News
Daily Range
338.91 361.83
Year Range
311.41 481.26
- Previous Close
- 355.80
- Open
- 361.83
- Bid
- 340.92
- Ask
- 341.22
- Low
- 338.91
- High
- 361.83
- Volume
- 619
- Daily Change
- -4.18%
- Month Change
- -9.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.79%
- Year Change
- -24.31%
