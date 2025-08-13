Valute / CSL
CSL: Carlisle Companies Incorporated
338.01 USD 6.42 (1.94%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CSL ha avuto una variazione del 1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 326.62 e ad un massimo di 339.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Carlisle Companies Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
326.62 339.06
Intervallo Annuale
311.41 481.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 331.59
- Apertura
- 333.44
- Bid
- 338.01
- Ask
- 338.31
- Minimo
- 326.62
- Massimo
- 339.06
- Volume
- 1.266 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.95%
20 settembre, sabato