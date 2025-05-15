Moedas / CRNC
CRNC: Cerence Inc
11.81 USD 0.07 (0.60%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRNC para hoje mudou para 0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.73 e o mais alto foi 12.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cerence Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CRNC Notícias
- Apple stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Evercore ISI after Google ruling
- Cerence files patent infringement lawsuit against Apple
- Cerence files new patent infringement lawsuit against Apple
- Cerence and SiMa.ai partner to bring low-power AI voice tech to cars
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Cerence integrates audio AI suite into HARMAN AudioworX platform
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- SoundHound Stock Soars 49% Since Q2 Earnings: Should You Still Buy?
- SoundHound's Q2 NRR Hits 120% From 90%: What's Fueling the Rise?
- Earnings call transcript: Cerence Q3 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Cerence (CRNC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cerence Q3 FY25 slides: Revenue exceeds guidance despite YoY decline
- Cerence earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Leidos (LDOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Will SoundHound's Restaurant AI Push Be Its Breakout Moment?
- SOUN or CRNC: Which Voice AI Stock Is a Better Buy for Investors? - TipRanks.com
- Cerence: A Strong Quarter Can't Mask A Lackluster Growth Story (NASDAQ:CRNC)
- Why AI Stock Cerence Was Pushing Higher This Week
- Cerence AI Powers In-Car Experience in Premier German Automaker’s New Electric Sedan
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Jim Cramer Recommends Nvidia Over 'Very Cheap' Semiconductor Stock - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
- Cerence at TD Cowen Conference: AI Voice Innovations in Focus
- Cerence AI partners with Arm to enhance in-car language models
- Cerence to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
Faixa diária
11.73 12.28
Faixa anual
2.56 27.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.74
- Open
- 12.10
- Bid
- 11.81
- Ask
- 12.11
- Low
- 11.73
- High
- 12.28
- Volume
- 2.437 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.41%
- Mudança anual
- 278.53%
