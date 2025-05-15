クォートセクション
通貨 / CRNC
CRNC: Cerence Inc

11.66 USD 0.08 (0.68%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CRNCの今日の為替レートは、-0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.57の安値と12.28の高値で取引されました。

Cerence Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
11.57 12.28
1年のレンジ
2.56 27.50
以前の終値
11.74
始値
12.10
買値
11.66
買値
11.96
安値
11.57
高値
12.28
出来高
5.271 K
1日の変化
-0.68%
1ヶ月の変化
14.76%
6ヶ月の変化
49.49%
1年の変化
273.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K