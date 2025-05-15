通貨 / CRNC
CRNC: Cerence Inc
11.66 USD 0.08 (0.68%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CRNCの今日の為替レートは、-0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.57の安値と12.28の高値で取引されました。
Cerence Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CRNC News
- Apple stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Evercore ISI after Google ruling
- Cerence files patent infringement lawsuit against Apple
- Cerence files new patent infringement lawsuit against Apple
- Cerence and SiMa.ai partner to bring low-power AI voice tech to cars
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Cerence integrates audio AI suite into HARMAN AudioworX platform
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- SoundHound Stock Soars 49% Since Q2 Earnings: Should You Still Buy?
- SoundHound's Q2 NRR Hits 120% From 90%: What's Fueling the Rise?
- Earnings call transcript: Cerence Q3 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Cerence (CRNC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cerence Q3 FY25 slides: Revenue exceeds guidance despite YoY decline
- Cerence earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Leidos (LDOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Will SoundHound's Restaurant AI Push Be Its Breakout Moment?
- SOUN or CRNC: Which Voice AI Stock Is a Better Buy for Investors? - TipRanks.com
- Cerence: A Strong Quarter Can't Mask A Lackluster Growth Story (NASDAQ:CRNC)
- Why AI Stock Cerence Was Pushing Higher This Week
- Cerence AI Powers In-Car Experience in Premier German Automaker’s New Electric Sedan
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Jim Cramer Recommends Nvidia Over 'Very Cheap' Semiconductor Stock - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
- Cerence at TD Cowen Conference: AI Voice Innovations in Focus
- Cerence AI partners with Arm to enhance in-car language models
- Cerence to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
1日のレンジ
11.57 12.28
1年のレンジ
2.56 27.50
- 以前の終値
- 11.74
- 始値
- 12.10
- 買値
- 11.66
- 買値
- 11.96
- 安値
- 11.57
- 高値
- 12.28
- 出来高
- 5.271 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 49.49%
- 1年の変化
- 273.72%
