시세섹션
통화 / CRNC
주식로 돌아가기

CRNC: Cerence Inc

12.49 USD 0.83 (7.12%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CRNC 환율이 오늘 7.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.36이고 고가는 12.74이었습니다.

Cerence Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRNC News

일일 변동 비율
11.36 12.74
년간 변동
2.56 27.50
이전 종가
11.66
시가
11.58
Bid
12.49
Ask
12.79
저가
11.36
고가
12.74
볼륨
5.731 K
일일 변동
7.12%
월 변동
22.93%
6개월 변동
60.13%
년간 변동율
300.32%
20 9월, 토요일