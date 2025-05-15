통화 / CRNC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CRNC: Cerence Inc
12.49 USD 0.83 (7.12%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CRNC 환율이 오늘 7.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.36이고 고가는 12.74이었습니다.
Cerence Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRNC News
- Apple stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Evercore ISI after Google ruling
- Cerence files patent infringement lawsuit against Apple
- Cerence files new patent infringement lawsuit against Apple
- Cerence and SiMa.ai partner to bring low-power AI voice tech to cars
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Cerence integrates audio AI suite into HARMAN AudioworX platform
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- SoundHound Stock Soars 49% Since Q2 Earnings: Should You Still Buy?
- SoundHound's Q2 NRR Hits 120% From 90%: What's Fueling the Rise?
- Earnings call transcript: Cerence Q3 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Cerence (CRNC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cerence Q3 FY25 slides: Revenue exceeds guidance despite YoY decline
- Cerence earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Leidos (LDOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Will SoundHound's Restaurant AI Push Be Its Breakout Moment?
- SOUN or CRNC: Which Voice AI Stock Is a Better Buy for Investors? - TipRanks.com
- Cerence: A Strong Quarter Can't Mask A Lackluster Growth Story (NASDAQ:CRNC)
- Why AI Stock Cerence Was Pushing Higher This Week
- Cerence AI Powers In-Car Experience in Premier German Automaker’s New Electric Sedan
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Jim Cramer Recommends Nvidia Over 'Very Cheap' Semiconductor Stock - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
- Cerence at TD Cowen Conference: AI Voice Innovations in Focus
- Cerence AI partners with Arm to enhance in-car language models
- Cerence to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
일일 변동 비율
11.36 12.74
년간 변동
2.56 27.50
- 이전 종가
- 11.66
- 시가
- 11.58
- Bid
- 12.49
- Ask
- 12.79
- 저가
- 11.36
- 고가
- 12.74
- 볼륨
- 5.731 K
- 일일 변동
- 7.12%
- 월 변동
- 22.93%
- 6개월 변동
- 60.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 300.32%
20 9월, 토요일