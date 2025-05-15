Valute / CRNC
CRNC: Cerence Inc
12.49 USD 0.83 (7.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CRNC ha avuto una variazione del 7.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.36 e ad un massimo di 12.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Cerence Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CRNC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.36 12.74
Intervallo Annuale
2.56 27.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.66
- Apertura
- 11.58
- Bid
- 12.49
- Ask
- 12.79
- Minimo
- 11.36
- Massimo
- 12.74
- Volume
- 5.731 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 60.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 300.32%
20 settembre, sabato