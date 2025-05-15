QuotazioniSezioni
CRNC: Cerence Inc

12.49 USD 0.83 (7.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CRNC ha avuto una variazione del 7.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.36 e ad un massimo di 12.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Cerence Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.36 12.74
Intervallo Annuale
2.56 27.50
Chiusura Precedente
11.66
Apertura
11.58
Bid
12.49
Ask
12.79
Minimo
11.36
Massimo
12.74
Volume
5.731 K
Variazione giornaliera
7.12%
Variazione Mensile
22.93%
Variazione Semestrale
60.13%
Variazione Annuale
300.32%
