货币 / CRNC
CRNC: Cerence Inc
11.53 USD 0.17 (1.50%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CRNC汇率已更改1.50%。当日，交易品种以低点11.23和高点11.70进行交易。
关注Cerence Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CRNC新闻
日范围
11.23 11.70
年范围
2.56 27.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.36
- 开盘价
- 11.23
- 卖价
- 11.53
- 买价
- 11.83
- 最低价
- 11.23
- 最高价
- 11.70
- 交易量
- 2.747 K
- 日变化
- 1.50%
- 月变化
- 13.48%
- 6个月变化
- 47.82%
- 年变化
- 269.55%
