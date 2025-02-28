Moedas / CPSS
CPSS: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc
8.47 USD 0.41 (5.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPSS para hoje mudou para 5.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.23 e o mais alto foi 8.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
8.23 8.53
Faixa anual
6.67 12.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.06
- Open
- 8.23
- Bid
- 8.47
- Ask
- 8.77
- Low
- 8.23
- High
- 8.53
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- 5.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.00%
- Mudança anual
- -12.32%
