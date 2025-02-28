Currencies / CPSS
CPSS: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc
8.49 USD 0.13 (1.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPSS exchange rate has changed by -1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.42 and at a high of 8.91.
Follow Consumer Portfolio Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CPSS News
- Consumer Portfolio Services at The Gateway Conference: AI Drives Efficiency
- Earnings call transcript: Consumer Portfolio Services misses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Consumer Portfolio Services earnings missed by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Consumer Portfolio Services closes $418.33 million auto securitization
- Consumer portfolio services sr. vice president sells $975 in stock
- How This Subprime Auto Lender With 55 Straight Quarters Of Profit Is Standing Out From The Pack - Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS)
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
8.42 8.91
Year Range
6.67 12.73
- Previous Close
- 8.62
- Open
- 8.44
- Bid
- 8.49
- Ask
- 8.79
- Low
- 8.42
- High
- 8.91
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- -1.51%
- Month Change
- 8.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.24%
- Year Change
- -12.11%
