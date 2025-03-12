Moedas / CLB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CLB: Core Laboratories Inc
12.78 USD 0.29 (2.32%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLB para hoje mudou para 2.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.53 e o mais alto foi 12.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Core Laboratories Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLB Notícias
- Core Laboratories: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding On
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Down 21.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Expand Energy Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y
- Core Labs Posts Flat Revenue in Q2
- Liberty Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates, Both Fall Y/Y
- Core Laboratories Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Increase Y/Y
- Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Core Laboratories earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- Core Laboratories to Post Q2 Earnings: Key Metrics to Watch
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Stock: Better Without Its Non-Core?
- CORE LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Core Laboratories Shareholders Approve Key Proposals
- Core Laboratories misses Q1 estimates, shares fall
- Tesla To $120? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
Faixa diária
12.53 12.82
Faixa anual
10.15 21.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.49
- Open
- 12.70
- Bid
- 12.78
- Ask
- 13.08
- Low
- 12.53
- High
- 12.82
- Volume
- 179
- Mudança diária
- 2.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.63%
- Mudança anual
- -30.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh