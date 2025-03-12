통화 / CLB
CLB: Core Laboratories Inc
11.96 USD 0.71 (5.60%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CLB 환율이 오늘 -5.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.94이고 고가는 12.77이었습니다.
Core Laboratories Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.94 12.77
년간 변동
10.15 21.83
- 이전 종가
- 12.67
- 시가
- 12.77
- Bid
- 11.96
- Ask
- 12.26
- 저가
- 11.94
- 고가
- 12.77
- 볼륨
- 639
- 일일 변동
- -5.60%
- 월 변동
- 4.64%
- 6개월 변동
- -20.11%
- 년간 변동율
- -34.79%
20 9월, 토요일