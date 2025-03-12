通貨 / CLB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CLB: Core Laboratories Inc
12.67 USD 0.18 (1.44%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLBの今日の為替レートは、1.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.53の安値と12.86の高値で取引されました。
Core Laboratories Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLB News
- Core Laboratories: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding On
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Down 21.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Expand Energy Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y
- Core Labs Posts Flat Revenue in Q2
- Liberty Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates, Both Fall Y/Y
- Core Laboratories Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Increase Y/Y
- Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Core Laboratories earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- Core Laboratories to Post Q2 Earnings: Key Metrics to Watch
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Stock: Better Without Its Non-Core?
- CORE LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Core Laboratories Shareholders Approve Key Proposals
- Core Laboratories misses Q1 estimates, shares fall
- Tesla To $120? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
1日のレンジ
12.53 12.86
1年のレンジ
10.15 21.83
- 以前の終値
- 12.49
- 始値
- 12.70
- 買値
- 12.67
- 買値
- 12.97
- 安値
- 12.53
- 高値
- 12.86
- 出来高
- 592
- 1日の変化
- 1.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.36%
- 1年の変化
- -30.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K