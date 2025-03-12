货币 / CLB
CLB: Core Laboratories Inc
12.83 USD 0.39 (3.14%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CLB汇率已更改3.14%。当日，交易品种以低点12.42和高点12.96进行交易。
关注Core Laboratories Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
12.42 12.96
年范围
10.15 21.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.44
- 开盘价
- 12.49
- 卖价
- 12.83
- 买价
- 13.13
- 最低价
- 12.42
- 最高价
- 12.96
- 交易量
- 912
- 日变化
- 3.14%
- 月变化
- 12.25%
- 6个月变化
- -14.30%
- 年变化
- -30.04%
