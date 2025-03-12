Valute / CLB
CLB: Core Laboratories Inc
11.96 USD 0.71 (5.60%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLB ha avuto una variazione del -5.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.94 e ad un massimo di 12.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Core Laboratories Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.94 12.77
Intervallo Annuale
10.15 21.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.67
- Apertura
- 12.77
- Bid
- 11.96
- Ask
- 12.26
- Minimo
- 11.94
- Massimo
- 12.77
- Volume
- 639
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.79%
20 settembre, sabato