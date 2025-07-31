Moedas / CFR
CFR: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
126.39 USD 0.20 (0.16%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CFR para hoje mudou para 0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 126.07 e o mais alto foi 127.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
126.07 127.66
Faixa anual
100.31 147.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 126.19
- Open
- 127.19
- Bid
- 126.39
- Ask
- 126.69
- Low
- 126.07
- High
- 127.66
- Volume
- 22
- Mudança diária
- 0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.58%
- Mudança anual
- 15.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh