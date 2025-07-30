货币 / CFR
CFR: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
127.35 USD 1.76 (1.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CFR汇率已更改1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点125.55和高点127.35进行交易。
关注Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CFR新闻
- Implied Volatility Surging for Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Options
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Hackers steal client data from Kering’s Gucci, Balenciaga and McQueen, BBC says
- BOK Financial Gains 16% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- First Horizon Stock Up Nearly 36% in a Year: How to Approach Now?
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Cullen/Frost Stock: Back To A Reasonable Price As Costs Continue To Weigh (NYSE:CFR)
- Why Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Third Coast: Aggressive Lending May Hurt Long-Term Prospects (TCBX)
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
- Switzerland’s government to hold special meeting over Trump’s huge tariff on Swiss imports
- Swiss investors return from a holiday to face the Trump tariff music.
- Swiss luxury watchmakers drop after Trump tariff shock
- European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump
- Cullen/Frost Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Slips on Cost Concerns
- Earnings call transcript: Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q2 Earnings
- Cullen/Frost Bankers earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
日范围
125.55 127.35
年范围
100.31 147.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 125.59
- 开盘价
- 125.62
- 卖价
- 127.35
- 买价
- 127.65
- 最低价
- 125.55
- 最高价
- 127.35
- 交易量
- 154
- 日变化
- 1.40%
- 月变化
- 0.17%
- 6个月变化
- 2.35%
- 年变化
- 15.88%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值