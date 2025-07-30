Divisas / CFR
CFR: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
126.19 USD 0.60 (0.48%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CFR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 125.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 128.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CFR News
Rango diario
125.53 128.82
Rango anual
100.31 147.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 125.59
- Open
- 125.62
- Bid
- 126.19
- Ask
- 126.49
- Low
- 125.53
- High
- 128.82
- Volumen
- 787
- Cambio diario
- 0.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.42%
- Cambio anual
- 14.82%
