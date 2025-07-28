Currencies / CFR
CFR: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
125.19 USD 2.29 (1.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CFR exchange rate has changed by -1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.29 and at a high of 127.44.
Follow Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CFR News
Daily Range
124.29 127.44
Year Range
100.31 147.64
- Previous Close
- 127.48
- Open
- 127.44
- Bid
- 125.19
- Ask
- 125.49
- Low
- 124.29
- High
- 127.44
- Volume
- 303
- Daily Change
- -1.80%
- Month Change
- -1.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.62%
- Year Change
- 13.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%