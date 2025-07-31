QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CFR
Tornare a Azioni

CFR: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

127.15 USD 1.63 (1.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CFR ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.77 e ad un massimo di 128.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CFR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
126.77 128.69
Intervallo Annuale
100.31 147.64
Chiusura Precedente
128.78
Apertura
128.69
Bid
127.15
Ask
127.45
Minimo
126.77
Massimo
128.69
Volume
458
Variazione giornaliera
-1.27%
Variazione Mensile
0.01%
Variazione Semestrale
2.19%
Variazione Annuale
15.70%
20 settembre, sabato