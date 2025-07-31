Valute / CFR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CFR: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
127.15 USD 1.63 (1.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CFR ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.77 e ad un massimo di 128.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CFR News
- Il rimbalzo di Kering è solo un altro trade yo-yo? L’analisi di Bernstein
- Is Kering’s rebound just another yo-yo trade? Bernstein weighs in
- Southside Bancshares annuncia la transizione del CEO entro fine anno
- Implied Volatility Surging for Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Options
- Attacco hacker a Kering, rubati dati clienti Gucci, Balenciaga e McQueen - Bbc
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Hackers steal client data from Kering’s Gucci, Balenciaga and McQueen, BBC says
- Borse europa in lieve ribasso, pesano titoli healthcare, occhi su Francia
- BOK Financial Gains 16% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- First Horizon Stock Up Nearly 36% in a Year: How to Approach Now?
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Cullen/Frost Stock: Back To A Reasonable Price As Costs Continue To Weigh (NYSE:CFR)
- Why Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Third Coast: Aggressive Lending May Hurt Long-Term Prospects (TCBX)
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
- Switzerland’s government to hold special meeting over Trump’s huge tariff on Swiss imports
- Swiss investors return from a holiday to face the Trump tariff music.
- Swiss luxury watchmakers drop after Trump tariff shock
- European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump
- Cullen/Frost Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Slips on Cost Concerns
- Earnings call transcript: Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Q2 2025 forecasts
Intervallo Giornaliero
126.77 128.69
Intervallo Annuale
100.31 147.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 128.78
- Apertura
- 128.69
- Bid
- 127.15
- Ask
- 127.45
- Minimo
- 126.77
- Massimo
- 128.69
- Volume
- 458
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.70%
20 settembre, sabato