CCI: Crown Castle Inc
94.79 USD 1.23 (1.31%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CCI para hoje mudou para 1.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 93.80 e o mais alto foi 96.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Crown Castle Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
93.80 96.38
Faixa anual
84.20 119.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 93.56
- Open
- 93.87
- Bid
- 94.79
- Ask
- 95.09
- Low
- 93.80
- High
- 96.38
- Volume
- 6.987 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.72%
- Mudança anual
- -20.48%
